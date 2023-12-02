Sound Bites: A call for a separate study into NY COVID-19 policies

Good morning. The private firm hired to assess New York’s COVID-19 practices for a $4.3-million budget has been met with skepticism by lawmakers and several government organizations, who have questioned whether the firm can do an adequate job. This week, they began pushing for a separate study to be included in the next budget, which they say would provide a more comprehensive and transparent evaluation.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

$28.8 million settlements in LI sexual abuse suits. Two dozen districts paid a combined $28.8 million to settle 37 lawsuits from former students stating that they were sexually abused by faculty and fellow students. Insurance firms from the schools no longer exist or refuse to cover claims as records show the allegations date so far back. About 150 cases are pending throughout the island.

CT man dies after exchange of gunfire. A man is dead after police reported he shot a West Haven officer before another officer returned fire after police were dispatched to an apartment building on a report of domestic violence. The man was given CPR at the scene before being pronounced dead at the hospital. The officer who was shot was also taken to an area for treatment, but his condition has not been released.

Okta computer security applications become subject to data breaches. A computer security application that Suffolk County installed last year in the wake of a major cyberattack has itself been the subject of a data breach. The hack of Okta has made Suffolk's computer administrators aware that there may be other attacks in the future. A tool made by Okta called multi-factor authentication requires customers to provide a special security code sent to an email address or cellphone number that is different from their primary work address in order to verify their identity.

Poor marine health in the cove. The Clean Up Sound and Harbors received a report card for Mystic River, Wequetequock Cove, and has given it an "F" grade for 2022, the second time in five years. Despite good water clarity, the cove's marine health is poor, with low oxygen saturation and phytoplankton levels. Seaweed replacement has led to low dissolved oxygen overnight, affecting fish and oyster populations.