Sound Bites: Schools may lose federal funds if they fail to address hate crimes

Good morning. U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona warned schools across the country this week that they may lose federal funding if they fail to address and prevent incidents of discrimination and hate crimes.

Cardona told CNN that the department received eight or nine complaints of antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents on school campuses since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Universities and K-12 schools must provide students discrimination-free environments in accordance with the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Hate crimes continue to appear in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war. This month, in Cardona’s home state of Connecticut, a swastika was found on a divider in a testing area in Greenwich Central Middle School. Antisemitic graffiti was found on a bathroom wall in Greenwich Western Middle School last weekend. Another swastika was found carved into a lab table at Greenwich High School last Thursday.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

A Connecticut man was arrested for running an illegal ‘shroom factory. A task force with the Drug Enforcement Administration found over $8 million worth of magic mushrooms growing in 21-year-old Weston Soule’s home in Burlington. Soule was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and operation of a drug factory. He will appear in New Britain Superior Court next Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $5 million will be provided to the state’s Companion Animal Capital Fund. The program supports local animal shelters and humane societies through grants awarded to fund critical infrastructure upgrades. More than $33 million has been dedicated to the program since it began in 2017, assisting over 80 animal shelter projects.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy called for Congress to prohibit domestic abusers from owning a gun. This was a part of the ongoing case U.S. v. Rahimi in which Zackey Rahimi was blocked from owning a firearm after he attempted to shoot his girlfriend. Murphy (D-CT) pointed to federal data that shows 70 women across this country are killed every month by a partner, and that American women are 21 times more likely to be killed by a gun than those in other countries.

A Suffolk County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2019 murder of his uncle. David Cahoon, of Dix Hills, stabbed his uncle William Cahoon 16 times in his head, neck and chest, and stole almost $2,000 from his bank account. Cahoon was charged with second degree murder, forgery and grand larceny.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal led a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on social media and its impact on teenagers' mental health. This was in response to Meta whistleblower Arturo Bejar who revealed that the technology company knows their products cause harm to youth but do nothing to fix the issue. Testimony revealed the companies used strategies to hide the evidence and deny its existence. Meta owns and operates the social media apps Facebook, Instagram and Threads, among others.

New York Mets baseball team owner Steve Cohen wants to build an $8 billion casino next to Citi Field in partnership with restaurant company Hard Rock International. The proposed casino would be built on currently state-owned parkland and would require state lawmakers to pass a bill allowing annexation of the land. If approved, the casino would create 15,000 permanent and construction jobs.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that 10 projects will receive funding from $2 billion provided by the Federal Railroad Administration. The fund will be used to repair and improve aging railroads statewide. Nearly $123 million will be used to replace power equipment in three areas of the New Haven Line Power System. Nearly $72 million will be used to develop track improvements and reconstruct seven rail overpass bridges on the New Haven Line as well.

Yale may soon update its policy to ban relationships between faculty and graduate students in the same department. According to the student-run website Yale Daily News, Yale's Faculty Senate Diversity Committee recommended the university overhaul its policy on teacher-student relations last week. Senate members fear any kind of teacher-student relationship can disrupt the educational environment and will expose people to career-impacting threats.

New York veterans can fish for free on Saturday for the year’s final Free Fishing Day. Gov. Kathy Hochul waived the requirement for a freshwater fishing license for this day only. Hochul hopes the therapeutic outdoor activity can help veterans. Active-duty military members and veterans may also apply for free or reduced cost fishing licenses for the rest of the year through the state Department of Environmental Conservation.