Sound Bites: Automatically apply to these Connecticut state colleges

Good morning. Connecticut high school seniors can automatically apply for state colleges and universities.

Students must go through the Connecticut Automatic Admissions Program website to create an application account. There is no application fee for eligible students. Common App will then send letters to high school applicants to inform them if they have been accepted into the four Connecticut state universities for fall 2024.

Those who are eligible can apply for the first round by Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

A report reasserts how gas appliances are responsible for pollutants released in New Yorkers’ homes. The Concerned Health Professionals of NY and Physicians for Social Responsibility published the 600-page report to renew the push to pass the NY Home Energy and Affordable Transition Act in next year's budget. The bill to authorize the state’s utility regulator to downsize and decommission the natural gas network of pipelines and plants. The legislation would include the “100-foot rule” requiring customers to pay to construct pipelines within 100 feet — and the energy companies footing the rest of the cost.

Connecticut has dropped bribery charges against a Fairfield developer. Jason Julian was indicted for dumping truckloads of polluted soil debris on Fairfield town property. Julian, 54, is with faced several counts of larceny from a municipality, forgery and numerous environmental violations. According to court documents, the site tripled in size to approximately 120,000 cubic yards, testing high levels of PCBs, lead and other hazardous materials. The fill pile scandal is anticipated to cost Fairfield taxpayers up to $25 million to erase.

New York is suing a Connecticut crypto company. State Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against Stamford-based DCG. The lawsuit seeks to ban Gemini, Genesis and DCG from the financial investment industry in New York, seeking restitution for investors and disgorgement of “ill-gotten gains.” DCG denied the lawsuit's allegations.

Medical personnel were assaulted by a patient in New Haven. A medic was assaulted by a patient who escaped from restraints inside an ambulance. New Haven Police said the patient was subdued and brought back to the hospital for mental evaluation. The medic had fallen and hit her head on the sidewalk; they had been treated at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Investigators are interviewing Nassau jail inmates. The Suffolk County Sheriff’s anti-trafficking unit is interviewing female inmates at the Nassau County Correctional Facility. They hope to gather information about possible encounters with the suspected Long Island serial killer. The unit has interviewed more than 140 women within the Suffolk jail and a dozen women at the Nassau jail. Rex Heuermann denies killing and dumping three women along Ocean Parkway more than a decade ago.

More than $11 million has been released to 46 Connecticut school districts to help boost high-dosage tutoring. This investment will help develop and expand high-dosage tutoring through the Connecticut High-Dosage Tutoring Program .The method is designed to accelerate continuous learning in literacy and math for all K-12 students. The money will be used to develop programs to give students opportunities and address the educational setbacks of the pandemic.

“Billy Joel Way”. Billy Joel, a music legend and Long Island, will permanently be part of Oyster Bay. Surrounded by a crowd of 250 neighbors, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino unveiled the new street sign “Billy Joel Way” in front of Joel’s 20th Century Cycles, where he keeps his motorcycle collection.