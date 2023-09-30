Sound Bites: 5G is coming to Connecticut’s five largest cities

Good morning. Construction has started on a police training village at Nassau County Community College.

This training facility will have buildings, including a house, bar and restaurant, bank, drugstore, house of worship and a train station where police will prepare for scenarios — from active shooter drills to de-escalating a situation without arrest. Construction is set to be completed by 2025.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

Connecticut businesses are rebounding post-pandemic. The state Department of Labor’s Office of Research measured the annual growth of business establishment and employment since the pandemic and found improvement within their business and labor markets last year across all 169 Connecticut municipalities. About 92% of municipalities saw growth in job recovery after the decline of the business market due to COVID-19.

Five Sacred Heart University students and an Uber driver are in critical condition following an early morning head-on crash near the school. Fairfield Police say one car carried four students and their Uber driver, while the second car held a fifth student who was the only occupant. Police are working to reconstruct the crash. Students and faculty at the school gathered for a prayer service Friday morning.

5G is coming to Connecticut’s five largest cities. Hartford, New Haven, Waterbury, Bridgeport and Stamford have agreed to place 5G wireless technology in their downtown areas. Governor Ned Lamont said the technology promises to have better connectivity to improve economic development and attract businesses.

A Long Island man was found to be innocent after spending 18 years in prison. Paul Scrimo, 66, was acquitted after standing trial for a second time. In 2002, Scrimo was convicted for the murder of 48-year-old Ruth Williams, who was strangled inside her apartment in Farmingdale. Scrimo was released in 2020 and has spent the past three years reconnecting with his family after prison.

Innocence also prevails in New Haven, where Maleek Jones took his first steps out of incarceration on Thursday after being wrongly convicted for 30 years. In 1992, Jones was convicted of the murder of Eddie Harp after a bystander and perpetrator on the shooting scene confessed that police pressured them to identify Jones as one of the gunmen involved. Jones is released under supervision along with other requirements.

Northrop Grumman is being sued after 20 years of inefficient cleanup in Bethpage. In 1962, Grumman had given their aerospace manufacturing site to the Town of Oyster Bay; more than 50 years later, tests revealed the land was contaminated with a toxic plume of chemicals. Grumman submitted plans to excavate and rebury contaminated soil rather than completely remove it. The town filed the lawsuit this week as the second phase of work is planned to begin.

A bus company was sued for “careless acts” that led to the Farmington High School bus crash last week. Lawrence Doreson, the father of a teenage daughter who was a student aboard the bus, is suing Nesconset Charter for “failing to properly keep, control and maintain the motor vehicle to prevent the incident herein." The bus veered off a ravine in Orange County, N.Y., on their way to an annual camp in Pennsylvania. The band director and a retired teacher were killed.