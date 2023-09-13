Sound Bites: What a federal agency could do to regulate AI

Good morning. Artificial Intelligence programs are running rampant across the country, according to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). He wants to regulate them.

Blumenthal joined with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) to pitch a potential framework for a bipartisan A.I. Act . The legislation would require AI model companies to register with an independent oversight body, hold them liable for breach of privacy and violating civil rights and impose strict limits on generative AI involving kids, among other requirements.

They want Congress to consider the proposal later this year.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

A Long Island teen was taken off of life support after getting hit by a Suffolk County police car on Saturday night. Police were responding to a call when they hit Anthony Stinson, 13, crossing William Floyd Parkway. The patrol car hit three other cars and crashed into a tree trying to avoid Stinson. He was pronounced brain dead at Stony Brook University Hospital on Monday. Stinson’s mother plans to donate her son’s organs. Suffolk police are investigating the crash.

The Connecticut Beardsley Zoo identified the cause of death for two Callimico monkeys who died suddenly in August. Officials determined that the South American monkeys, Monty and Jovi, ingested toxic pesticide meant to kill rodents. They ate a mouse who consumed the pesticide before entering their enclosure. Officials decided to remove all pesticides from the zoo and will use other methods to get rid of mice in response to these deaths.

Most New Yorkers support using federal land and buildings as temporary shelter for migrants and making it easier for the migrants to be granted work authorizations regardless of their immigration status, according to the latest poll from the Siena College Research Institute. Most New Yorkers also support a comprehensive immigration reform bill that includes a pathway to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants in the country. However, the large majority of Republicans said the migrants pose a dangerous threat.

A Bridgeport teen died after accidentally discharging a gun in a house. Police responded to a 911 call of a person who was shot in the face on Saturday when they found the unnamed 16-year-old. He was transported to a nearby hospital but died from his injury shortly after. Bridgeport Police’s detective homicide squad is investigating.

A judge ruled in favor of Shelter Island property owners who applied to build an 11,000-square-foot home on a Sunset Beach bluff. That’s despite a six-month pause on special permits for so-called “McMansions.” The lawsuit sought to overturn the temporary moratorium from June. It claimed the move was a “targeted” attack on the property owners who applied for the building permits back in 2020. While the pause still stands, Shelter Island officials have been ordered to let this construction proceed.

Almost 220,000 pieces of evidence were submitted in connection to Jose Morales’ trial. In 2019, Morales was arrested and charged with killing Christine Holloway. Their daughter Vanessa has remained missing. Morales has pleaded not guilty and is being held in custody at Cheshire Correctional Institution on a $5 million bond. Morales will be tried in state Superior Court in Milford on Oct. 10.

The former head of the Urban League of Long Island is seeking $250,000 in unpaid salaries. Theresa Sanders was sued by the league in August for mismanaging $200,000 worth of the civil rights organization's funds and representing the league despite being fired earlier that month. Sanders is counter-claiming the lawsuit, saying that she took reduced salaries from 2018 to 2021 and has not been paid her agreed upon salary. Sanders’ case will return to the state Supreme Court in Nassau County on Sept. 20.

Mohegan Sun appointed two executives to oversee its upcoming South Korean casino. Chen Si will serve as president of the new casino, called Mohegan INSPIRE. Wade Howk will serve as the casino’s chief operating officer. INSPIRE will open later this year in Incheon, featuring more than 1,000 hotel rooms, an all-season indoor water park, and over 40,000 square meters of shopping and restaurant space.