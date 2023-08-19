Sound Bites: New Haven resident infected with first West Nile virus case of the season

Good morning. A New Haven resident has tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the state Department of Public Health on Friday. Officials confirmed this is the first human case of West Nile virus this season in Connecticut.

Experts recommend removing standing water, using bug repellent, wearing long sleeves and staying home after dusk to avoid transmission of the virus from an infected mosquito bite.

Keep reading for a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing.

Ex-Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez’s pension will be reduced by 50% for cheating on the 2018 police chief’s exam and lying to the FBI about it. A judge ruled that the facts around the case are “crystal-clear,” citing Perez’s intentional and poor decisions that led to the consequences. The judge also ordered that 25% of Perez’s reduced pension go to his wife.

The Environmental Protection Agency wants to dig up hundreds of truckloads of toxic soil along sections of the waterfront in Stratford. The soil, which was originally dumped by the now-defunct Raymark Industries, is contaminated with dangerous chemicals like asbestos and lead. The project is expected to take up to two years to complete, and will cost approximately $11.2 million.

New Haven’s historic Clock Company building could be home to more than 100 mixed-income apartments. The company that previously owned the building, an LLC affiliate of Reed Community Partners, is slated to lose the historic property in a foreclosure sale. The New Haven Public Housing Authority agreed to buy the space on the condition that Reed remediate the building beforehand.

Over 100 Catholic clergy sex abuse cases on Long Island have been removed from federal bankruptcy proceedings. They were routed to state court by U.S. district judges this month on the grounds that the cases were making little progress. Attorneys for survivors consider the move a victory, while members of the Diocese of Rockville Centre share their disappointment in lack of unification with the remaining cases — some 600 altogether.

University of Connecticut overpaid their former president by $355,000 for a one-year sabbatical, according to a state audit released Tuesday. A UConn spokeswoman clarified that the sabbatical pay was a part of Susan Herbst’s contract as university president, as opposed to sabbatical leave taken by other university employees. The audit criticized UConn for straying from its own bylaws regarding sabbaticals for professors and other university employees.

The Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Amphitheater in Bridgeport is limiting access to the city’s private suite after Mayor Joe Ganim’s sister invited unauthorized guests for a performance earlier in August. Howard Saffan, who operates the amphitheater, said this violation of rules is not uncommon — occurring on a regular basis in the city suite. Reports show that of the 25 free box tickets that go toward the Ganim administration and are available to all city staff on a first-come, first-served basis, most go to the high-level, politically connected individuals.

If you’re driving in Connecticut, and you see this bug: Kill it. The state Department of Transportation is asking motorists to lend a hand against the invasive spotted lanternfly. The bugs can cause severe damage to trees and other crops. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station reports approximately 47% of the state’s forest trees are considered as potentially susceptible to the spotted lanternfly. Motorists are being urged to check their vehicles for the pests and put their feet to use.