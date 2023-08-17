Sound Bites: New Haven man’s murder conviction overturned after 28 years in prison

It's Thursday. A New Haven man’s murder conviction has been overturned after almost 30 years. Maleek Jones was convicted in 1995 for the 1992 shooting of Eddie Harp. Jones has maintained that he is innocent, and that he was convicted because of a racist police department.

Jones was 19 at the time of his conviction; he has spent 28 years in prison and is now 50. If the state does not retry his case, he will be released by October.

A Trumbull doctor has been suspended for having a sexual relationship with a patient. The state Medical Examining Board suspended Dr. Michael Kessler, a gynecologist, and fined him $15,000 for the offense. Kessler claims the woman was no longer his patient when the relationship occurred, but the Department of Public Health said he was still writing prescriptions for her at that time.

The Mayor of Huntington Bay charged more than $1,200 to a village credit card for personal expenses. That’s according to an internal review by village accountant Emily Hayes. The mayor has reimbursed all of the money, according to Hayes.

New Haven’s Board of Alders approves $16 million in budget surplus transfers to pay the Randy Cox case settlement. They have also approved new city borrowing, if it becomes necessary. That money will cover the uninsured portion of a $45 million police misconduct lawsuit that is centered around the paralysis of Randy Cox while he was in custody.

Long Island home prices reached a record high in July. The median for a home in Nassau County was $725,000 last month, 0.7% higher than this time last year. The median price for a home in Suffolk was $575,000, the same record-high as last July.

Bridgeport will pay $140,000 to a woman who claimed she was subject to a hostile work environment. Lisa Miro said she was denied a job with the city because she rejected sexual advances from the former public facilities director, John Ricci. Ricci was not a defendant in the lawsuit.

Workers at a Connecticut cannabis farm have voted to unionize. CTPharma’s cannabis cultivation facility in Rocky Hill is the second largest farm in the state. They will join the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 919.

A Nassau County woman was intentionally struck by a police cruiser while waving a gun in traffic, according to the County Police Commissioner. The woman fired at least one shot and was pointing the weapon around, including at her own head, in Bellmore on Tuesday.

Fairgate Farm in Stamford has received a $283,000 federal grant. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the money as part of a Urban Agriculture Innovation Production Grant. It will go toward crop production and a new greenhouse and hydroponic farm.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a CCSU student. Brandon Maynard, 22, of Danbury, has been charged with manslaughter and the sale of narcotics. Saradina Redman was found unresponsive in her dorm in February. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.