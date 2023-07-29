Sound Bites: New York AG files lawsuit to keep anti-abortion protesters away from clinics

Happy Saturday. New York’s attorney general wants to keep an anti-abortion group away from abortion clinics. Attorney General Letitia James has filed a federal lawsuit against Red Rose Rescue that alleges its members have tried to block clinic entrances and have trespassed on the grounds, including on Long Island.

The lawsuit would keep them 30 feet from the state’s reproductive health clinics.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

New York Republicans have filed a formal appeal in the state’s redistricting case. Democrats received a favorable ruling from the appellate court last month when it was decided that the state Independent Redistricting Commission should redraw the boundaries for New York's U.S. House districts. The commission is made up of appointees from both parties; a deadlocked vote throws redistricting power to the legislature, which has a Democratic supermajority.

National Grid is proposing a rate increase for Long Island and New York City customers. If the hike is approved, Long Island customers can expect to pay an average of $28 more per month. National Grid cited inflation and green energy requirements for the proposed hike. If approved, it would be effective on April 1, 2024.

A former Oyster Bay restaurateur has been sentenced to four years in prison. Harendra Singh repeatedly bribed ex-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano for loans from the town in an attempt to keep his restaurants open. Ex-deputy town attorney Frederick Mei of Bayville, was also sentenced to two years in prison in connection with the case.

Six Connecticut restaurants will pay more than $850,000 to employees they ripped off. More than 100 workers were deprived of tips and overtime. Payouts will be between $40 and $55,000. The restaurants were 55 Wine Bar in Fairfield, Cava Wine Bar and Restaurant in New Canaan, Harvest Wine Bar & Restaurant in New Haven and Westport, Scena Wine Bar and Restaurant in Darien and Sundown Saloon in Greenwich.

U.S. Rep. Anthony D'Esposito has introduced a bill opposing congestion pricing plans. D'Esposito (R-NY) wants the state to commission a report that studies the economic impact on small businesses. New Jersey and Staten Island have also filed a federal lawsuit that cites environmental concerns.

Connecticut tenants fared better than in other states during the pandemic. That’s because the state imposed an eviction moratorium, when some other states did not. A study from Princeton University's Eviction Lab found that Connecticut residents were relieved from immediate crisis and stress associated with rent prices, when renters in states without moratoriums were not protected from eviction.

Groton-based Electric Boat may be making small submarines for the U.S. Navy soon. The Navy wants to add a fleet of small drone subs that would give commanders extended flexibility in the water. Electric Boat already has two major projects underway, including Virginia-class attack submarines and Columbia Ballistic missile submarines.

Police-installed license plate readers in Connecticut are raising privacy concerns. There are no state laws regulating their use, and there is no database that shows their location, so they are difficult to avoid. Law enforcement say they are useful for tracking crime. State Trooper First Class Sarah Salerno said there are around 50 units in 14 municipalities in use across the state.

Nassau Democrats are suing to overturn the County’s Legislature map. They say the new district lines favor Republicans and dilute non-white votes. Nassau County, the Republican-controlled legislature, the county Board of Elections and both the Republican and Democratic election commissioners have been named as defendants.

Connecticut-based Americares will provide support to survivors of Typhoon Doksuri in the Philippines. A team already based in the country will deploy to the area to provide medical care. Thousands of people were evacuated before the storm, but not everyone left. Massive flooding has left some roads impassable.