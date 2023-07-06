Sound Bites: How to stay cool during Connecticut’s extreme heat

Good morning. Governor Ned Lamont activated Connecticut's extreme hot weather protocol after weather forecasts predicted an increase in dangerous temperatures and humid conditions until later in the week. The protocol will remain active through Friday, July 7.



Temperatures are expected to be as high as 92 degrees and as low as 70 degrees for the remainder of the week. This heat may be dangerous to infants, people 65 and older and people with underlying health conditions.

Lamont recommends residents take precaution and visit state cooling centers as need be. Residents can find cooling centers by calling 2-1-1 or going online to 211ct.org .

Other ways to stay cool are remaining in air conditioned buildings as much as possible, avoiding direct sunlight, drinking more water than usual and staying away from alcohol or sugary drinks. And keep pets and children out of parked vehicles.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

A Massapequa man was arrested for illegal possession of over $15,000 worth of fireworks. Nassau County Police said the Arson Bomb Squad found 113 firework cases and 400 mortars on Michael Masone’s property. Masone was found to not have a New York state pyrotechnic license to possess fireworks. He pleaded not guilty to three felony charges on Sunday.

Bridgeport may demolish the abandoned Warnaco clothing factory in the South End. The company CT Century Gardens LLC planned to renovate the 100,000-square-foot property into a 350-unit apartment complex in 2015. However, development of the project never broke ground, and the city condemned the property to be demolished in 2022. The company wants to overturn the condemnation and will meet with a state Superior Court judge on July 20.

Suffolk County Police may soon be equipped with EpiPens. The bill awaits signage from County Executive Steve Bellone before stocking all patrol cars with EpiPens for severe allergic reactions. If approved, the EpiPens will cost the police department $69,000 annually. Officials are already looking for a local hospital to help fund the injectable devices.

More than 1,200 people have applied to Connecticut’s new electric bicycle incentive program since launch last week. A maximum of 3,000 vouchers are available during the program's first phase. Applicants hope to receive between $500 and $1,500 in vouchers for the purchase of an e-bike. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection allocated $1.5 million towards the program.

Yale University may sue a former student for defamation in an alleged rape case. In 2015, the former Yale student accused a male student of raping her in her dorm. The state Supreme Court ruled that Yale’s Wide Committee on Sexual Misconduct lacked safeguards to ensure reliability and promote fundamental fairness in the case. This caused the male student to not gain full immunity granted to witnesses in criminal proceedings. He is suing the former student and Yale over the rape allegations.

Hamden’s police commission chairwoman has unexpectedly resigned from her position. Rhonda Caldwell emailed Mayor Lauren Garrett saying she will step down effective immediately last Thursday, but gave no exact reason for her resignation. Garret has a few replacements in mind for the chair position but a final decision on a nominee has not been made.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be immortalized in Albany’s Million Dollar Staircase this summer. Ginsburg will have her face carved into the red sandstone, becoming the 78th famous face and the seventh woman depicted on the staircase . This will be the first time a new face was added since the $1.5 million staircase was completed in 1898. The carving is expected to be officially unveiled to the public in August.

Teens, looking for a job? New York reduced the age required to become lifeguards at children’s camps. Half of all lifeguards at children's camps must now be 17 or older while the other half can be as young as 15 if under the supervision of a camp aquatics director. Some pools in southwest Connecticut have also increased pay and made required training courses free to help fill more lifeguard positions.