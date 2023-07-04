Sound Bites: Summer at the Museum is back!

Happy Fourth of July! Starting to make plans for the summer?

Connecticut Summer at the Museum is back! The popular state program allows Connecticut children to receive free admission at dozens of museums across the state during the summer. This year, more than 120 museums are participating . It is funded by $10 million in federal COVID-19 relief spending.

Don’t worry grown-ups; an accompanying adult is also covered by the program. Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

A challenge to Nassau County’s tax assessments was refiled in state court. A federal judge in March said the State Supreme Court was the appropriate venue for the dispute, instead of federal court. A former Hempstead Village mayor and two residents challenged the decision made by several Nassau County executives to freeze the tax rolls since 2010. The lawsuit argues the freezes disproportionately affected property owners in communities of color.

Entertainment is coming to the site of the old American Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford. The mayor has proposed using $11.5 million to turn the space into a music pavilion, black box theater and open-air food court. The 1,500-seat Shakespeare theatre was burned down by three arsonists in 2019; they are now in jail. Surveys from town residents show support for building an arts facility.

Connecticut’s appeals court denied a Yeshiva school’s foreclosure judgment. A sexual abuse victim is seeking possession of the Yeshva of New Haven Inc. property after the conviction of the nonprofit’s founder Rabbi Daniel Greer in 2019. Greer is serving a maximum 12-year sentence on four felony charges of risk of injury to a minor. The Yeshivah's attorney plans to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

A 12-cent increase to Connecticut’s diesel fuel tax has been eliminated. The recent state budget froze the tax to just over 49-cents per gallon. The freeze is expected to save consumers an estimated $37 million over the next year. Officials credited ditching the planned increase as a way to improve transportation and Connecticut’s relationship with businesses.

New York State is hiring. The recent budget waives an up to $45 fee for job seekers taking a Civil Service exam through December 2025. Fees are already waived for veterans, the unemployed and those receiving public assistance. The state expects a shortage of more than 12,500 workers as more than 25% of the state workforce becomes eligible to retire in the next few years. This includes health and human service positions at Stony Brook University Hospital and the Long Island State Veterans Home.

A popular Long Island sweepstakes and magazine company will refund customers. Publishers Clearing House in Jericho has agreed to pay $18.5 million to resolve a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission. Authorities said the sweepstakes used misleading phrases and website design to deceive customers that they needed to buy a subscription to participate. The company promised to make disclaimers more obvious and separate its sweepstakes from sales online.

Officials warn Connecticut beachgoers to stay clear of seabird nests. The rule is to stay at least 50 yards away from places where birds gather and avoid areas that are roped off or marked with signs about nesting while swimming, fishing and other recreating. Dogs are banned at state park beaches. Charles Island in Milford and Duck Island in Westbrook are also closed to the public through Sept. 9.

Suffolk County defense manufacturers were awarded federal contracts. Advanced Acoustics Concepts will use a portion of the $11 million contact to build computer software at its facility in Hauppauge. BAE Systems will use most of its nearly $19 million contract to build surveillance equipment for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard from its facility in Greenlawn. Boeing and Raytheon’s facilities in Hauppauge and Setauket, respectively received contracts earlier this year.

Nassau County recorded a nearly $80 million budget surplus last year. It’s the fourth consecutive year of surplus — due to record sales tax receipts and federal funding — after a decade of deficits. Past comptroller reports urged fiscal restraint and the creation of the Nassau Interim Finance Authority in 2000. NIFA said it needs more information before closing shop.

Buying beer in Connecticut just got cheaper. The state’s excise tax on beer was reduced by nearly 17% at the beginning of the month. The measure approved in the recent budget seeks to grow Connecticut’s craft brewery industry. There are more than 120 local brewers in the state. The excise tax on a gallon of wine also dropped 4 cents.