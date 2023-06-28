Sound Bites: UConn fans caused $125,000 worth of damages following championship win

Good morning. Dozens of UConn’s men’s basketball team fans violently celebrated their the NCAA championship win in April. Recent data shows fans caused nearly $125,000 in damages to university property on the Storrs campus.

These damages include:



Destruction of a central air conditioner condenser

Knocking down light poles

Using fallen light poles as battering rams to smash glass doors

Breaking several glass doors and windows

Fires set from propellant cans

Flood damages from a running emergency shower and eyewash station

Flipping and smashing of campus patrol and work vans

The university also reports 16 people were injured during the riot. Several students have been arrested and expelled for their role in the riot.

Officials note that these are preliminary costs and do not include additional employee labor costs to conduct campus repairs. UConn Police will be asking prosecutors to require suspects to pay restitution as part of court proceedings. Other investigations into the riot remain underway.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Nassau County Legislature approved $185 million for Nassau Community College’s 2023-2024 budget to keep tuition prices stable. According to Newsday , this will be the first school year since the pandemic that NCC was not supported by federal Higher Education Emergency Relief stimulus funds. Tuition costs roughly $5,800 a year for full-time students.

Jami Anthony, a former Department of Energy procurement officer, pleaded guilty in receiving over $18,000 in bribes on Monday. Between 2017 and 2020, Anthony conspired with Hauppauge-based distributor M.S. Hi-Tech’s owner, Michael Montenes, to enter over $900,000 worth of DOE contracts in exchange for the bribes. These contracts led to a major fire occurring in a DOE Virginia laboratory caused by faulty electrical components. Anthony agreed to forfeit approximately $18,800 but faces up to 15 years in prison.

The Stamford-based disaster relief organization, AmeriCares , will send a team of local doctors and nurses to Haiti after two earthquakes rocked the southwest region of the country. It’s estimated that the earthquakes damaged over 14,000 homes, displaced 13,000 people and killed 51 individuals. The medical team plans to provide emergency aid to Haiti for three months.

Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development released a new housing permit report for 2022 on Monday. According to the report , almost 6,500 permits were issued last year, a 28.9% increase from 2021. Fairfield, Hartford and New Haven counties saw the most housing construction activity in the state. The town of Norwalk approved the most housing units for a total of 654.

Bloomfield-based Garrity Asphalt Reclaiming Inc. was temporarily prohibited from working in Massachusetts after a Confederate flag was seen flying on a company truck. Reclaiming was hired as a subcontractor on a paving project near the city of Fitchburg. Massachusetts' Department of Transportation prohibits the display of Confederate flags or similar racist paraphernalia and will not allow Reclaiming to continue until the flag is removed.

New York City pizzerias are scrambling after Department of Environmental Protection drafted new rules to have pizzerias install emission-control devices or replace coal-fire stoves entirely. According to DEP spokesman Ted Timbers, coal-fire stoves are among the largest contributors of harmful pollutants in the city. These emission control devices could help reduce carbon emissions from the stoves by 75%. Less than 100 pizzerias with stoves installed before 2016 would be required to install these devices.