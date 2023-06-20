Sound Bites: Changing of guard at Coast Guard research base

Good morning. Captain Michael Chien took the reins as the new commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center in New London.

Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU Captain Michael Chien

Chien has a background in cybersecurity. “We are challenging outdated assumptions and we are working to innovate and solve our most pressing organizational challenge,” said Chien, who previously served as cyber strategy division chief at the Coast Guard headquarters in Washington D.C.

He replaced Captain Dan Keane, who took over the center during the pandemic. Keane will now retire from the Coast Guard after 24 years of service.

The change of command happens every three years at the facility, which is the primary research, test and evaluation center for the Coast Guard’s missions across the globe.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

Officials are criticized for denying grants to Connecticut schools seeking to improve air quality. While 130 districts have applied for state funding available to upgrade ventilation, the officials turned down 80 of the applications for being incomplete. Many school districts have poor, aging or nonexistent systems, and mold. The state is planning to open another round of applications for school air quality improvement grants in August.

Privatizing the Long Island Power Authority would increase rates significantly. According to a report released by LIPA, its privatization would save users money in the short-term, but rates would skyrocket by 2031. This report is a response to an earlier report by the asset management firm Lazard that found a buyout of the authority would save customers billions long-term.

An Italian-American group has sued New Haven for the removal of a statue of Christopher Columbus. The Italian-American Defense League said the removal was unlawful and has impacted property values around Wooster Square. They are seeking punitive damages and the replacement of the statue.

More Long Island high school students earned college credits. New York as a whole moved up in national AP rankings — to second place behind Massachusetts. More than 68% of students on Long Island passed their Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate tests, which is slightly more than last year.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is in court to get his law license back. Ganim is scheduled to appear before a 3-judge panel Tuesday to try and overturn a decision denying him his law license back. He lost his license when he was sentenced in 2003 to nine years in federal prison on corruption charges.

Public hearings will be held this week on commuter rail fares and tolls at bridges and tunnels into New York City. Four hybrid hearings will allow riders of the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North to give testimony by Zoom. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will vote on the increases next month, and they will go into effect by Labor Day.