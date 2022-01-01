© 2022 WSHU
Asian View

It's a five-minute news segment broadcast by NHK WORLD-JAPAN, distributed by Japan International Broadcasting on behalf of NHK. It features the latest news and deep analysis from Japan and the rest of Asia. Listen to "Asian View" and get the latest information from a region that's playing an increasingly important role in the world.