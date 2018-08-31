© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Scientists Warn Of New Invasive Asian Tick

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published August 31, 2018 at 8:42 AM EDT
Longhorned_tick.png
James Gathany
/
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Ventral view of a female longhorned tick, Haemaphysalis longicornis

Researchers at Western Connecticut State University have confirmed there is an exotic new tick that could be feasting on animals in Connecticut.

The so-called Asian longhorned tick is an invasive species that can harm livestock but is not yet known to be a danger to humans in the United States. It has spread disease to people in China.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports the school’s Tickborne Disease Prevention Laboratory collected the tick in early July and testing confirmed the single specimen is the new species.

The longhorned tick — also called the cattle tick or bush tick — was recently confirmed across the state line in Westchester County.

Experts fear that it could to be spreading further into the Northeast where it could threaten more animals.

Tags

Connecticut NewsscienceConnecticutTicks
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner