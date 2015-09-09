Are Conn.'s Leaves Turning Yellow Early?

Some trees in the region are already starting to show fall colors - yellow, red, and orange - earlier than usual. It’s been an unusually dry summer, especially in Connecticut.

Average rainfall in the state is down about 5 inches from last year. And New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties are seeing drought conditions.

Chris Martin, the state forester with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's forestry division, said Tuesday if you’re noticing trees turning yellow, you’re probably seeing black birches. They make up about ten percent of Connecticut’s trees. He said they tend to grow in tougher soil, so they get less water than other trees during a drought. Water helps bring out the bright red and orange leaves in Autumn - without it, those leaves will look duller and darker.

“When we see the leaves turning along the highways yellow this time of year because of dryness, it is typically a black birch tree," he said. "But most of the state is still fully green, and with a little rain, things will turn nice and bright this fall.”

Meteorologists say Connecticut is likely to get a little rain this week. The National Weather Service is calling for rain on Thursday into Friday morning. Martin says Connecticut’s peak foliage season should still be early October. That’s about the same time as usual.