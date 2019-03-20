Zeldin Calls For More Seasonal Foreign Workers On LI

Small business owners in Suffolk County say there are more jobs than applicants for seasonal work. Foreign workers fill in the gaps through visa programs, but federal limits have delayed the hiring process.

The foreign worker program is limited to 66 thousand visas nationwide this year. The cap has already been reached.

Business owners in eastern Long Island say they need more workers.

U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin of New York says his district has a labor shortage and needs a larger foreign workforce.

”Even if you gave every single able-bodied adult a job you still do not have enough of a workforce. This is an issue during economies both good and bad, but right now, it is especially urgent. Because everyone who wants to work has a job”, he said.

Zeldin is an advocate for immigration reform and border security.

He wants the Department of Homeland Security to raise the cap on foreign worker visas to help the tourist and agricultural economy this year. He says Homeland Security could do it tomorrow if they wanted.