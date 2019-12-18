Young People And Socialism

A recent survey found 70% of millennials say they would vote for a socialist. How do young people in our region feel about this political shift, and what does it mean for the 2020 election? Our guests:
- Jeni Dhodary, student, Stony Brook University; advocate member, NYC Fair Trade Coalition
- Skyler Johnson, 19, Democratic candidate for New York State Senate
- Mike LiPetri, New York state assemblymember, R-Massapequa
- Chrissy Oddo, president, Huntington Young Republicans
- Matteo Menta, president, Sacred Heart University College Republicans
- Kaitlin Penner, student, Wesleyan University, active in several political campaigns in New York