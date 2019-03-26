Yale Rescinds Admission Offer To Student Linked To Bribery Scandal

Yale University says it has rescinded the admission of a student tied to the widespread college admissions scandal.

School spokesman Tom Conroy says an investigation resulted in the decision to rescind the admission of a single student. The university says another Yale applicant had been involved in the scandal, but hadn’t been accepted.

Prosecutors say an admissions consultant paid millions of dollars in bribes to athletic coaches and others to secure students' admission to top schools.

Former Yale women's soccer coach Rudy Meredith was charged for accepting $400,000 in exchange for facilitating the admission of a student soccer recruit, even though he knew she had never played the sport.

