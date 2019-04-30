Yale New Haven Hospital Unveils Plans For $838 Million Neuroscience Center

Yale New Haven Hospital announced plans on Monday to build a new state-of-the-art neuroscience center for treating diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s.

The facility, which is expected to cost under $1 billion, has a goal of advancing treatment for people with challenging neurological diseases.

Yale New Haven Hospital CEO Marna Borgstrom made the announcement.

“Our goal is to move closer to the diminishment and ultimate eradication of the insidious diseases that plague many of our patients by developing innovative therapies and new treatments to the patients we’re privileged to serve.”

Governor Ned Lamont expects Yale New Haven Hospital to become the central hub for the neurosciences in the coming years.

“You know, I sort of think what Stanford University and computer science was over the last 50 years, Yale University and Yale New Haven and New Haven, and this corridor from Boston, New Haven to New York, will be to the life sciences.”

The facility will be built on the hospital’s St. Raphael campus, which it acquired in 2012 to expand its services. Officials expect the new center will create hundreds of jobs and offer additional treatment options for patients.

It is expected to open in 2024.