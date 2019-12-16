Yale Forum On Toxic PFAS Chemicals Examines Public Health Impact

Researchers, regulators and state agencies from Connecticut and New York discussed the latest findings around PFAS, the so-called “forever chemicals,” at a symposium last week at Yale School of Public Health.

Dr. Vasilis Vasiliou, chair of the Department of Environmental Health Sciences, says PFAS is now a public health issue.

“95% of the population has these compounds, these agents, in their bloodstream. We need to find [out] more. One of the important things is are they capable of causing neurodevelopmental disorders, that’s the important thing. Because if they can affect that, they can affect IQ, they can affect obesity, development of all the kids. So, it’s a big issue.”

Lori Mathieu, with the Connecticut Department of Public Health, says one of the state’s first priorities is testing drinking water to make sure it’s safe. 

“There’s a lot to analyze. There’s private wells that serve about 800,000 people in the state of Connecticut. There’s over 320,000 private wells. There’s over 4,000 public groundwater wells. So, it’s going to be a long road. You can’t do all of this at the same time.”

PFAS can be found in firefighting foam, as well over 4,000 consumer items from pizza boxes to clothing and non-stick cookware. In June 50,000 gallons of firefighting foam from Bradley Airport were accidentally discharged into the Farmington River.

 

Sweeping Action Plan To Combat PFAS Sent To Lamont

By Nov 7, 2019
Jeff Turner / Flickr

Environmental advocates in Connecticut are urging the state to adopt a plan to address the toxic chemical PFAS. A state task force delivered the plan to the governor this week.

PFAS Testing Begins In 3 Connecticut Rivers

By Brian Scott-Smith Nov 7, 2019
Brian Scott-Smith

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the University of Rhode Island have begun monitoring three rivers in eastern Connecticut for possible PFAS contamination. The Salmon, The Quinebaug and the Natchaug Rivers are near the Rhode Island border.

Blumenthal Calls On FAA To Use PFAS-Free Firefighting Foam At Airports

By Oct 15, 2019
Lauren Victoria Burke / AP

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wants the Federal Aviation Administration to stop the use of PFAS chemicals in firefighting foam at airports around the country.  

Environmental Impact Of Farmington River Chemical Spill Remains Unclear

By Aug 8, 2019
Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

Connecticut lawmakers and environmental advocates gathered at the Farmington River Thursday to discuss potential damage done by the toxic chemical PFAS.