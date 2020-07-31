XENOPHOBIA IN OUR BACKYARD

How do ethnic communities in our region become targets of xenophobia?  Today on The Full Story we consider two examples of how this happens in our region.   First, up is WSHU’s series, The Virus of Hate.  Reporter Cassandra Basler reports on how attacks against Asians in the US rose as the coronavirus spread. And a new podcast by WSHU’s Charles Lane, EveryTown, documents how a small town in the Hamptons played a role in evicting Latin American immigrants from their homes.   

Our Guests:

