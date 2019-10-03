WWII-Era B-17 Plane Crashes At Bradley, 7 Dead

  • NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy, left, and investigator Dan Bower stand at the scene where a World War II-era bomber plane, left, crashed at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., Wednesday,
    National Transportation Safety Board via AP

Connecticut officials say seven people were killed and six injured after a vintage B-17 bomber crashed at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Wednesday morning.

State officials say the World War II-era bomber crashed into a maintenance shed as it circled back to the airport for an emergency landing.

Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella says the plane burst into flames.

“There were 13 folks confirmed on that airplane. Ten were passengers, three were crew members. There was also during the crash at least one person, civilian, on the ground in the maintenance facility.”

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was civilian-registered and not flown by the military. 

Only a handful of the vintage four-engine WWII aircraft are still airworthy.

