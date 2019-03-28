WSHU Wins Folio Awards

Congratulations to the WSHU news team, whose extraordinary work covering Long Island has been recognized with four Folio Awards from the Fair Media Council. Awardees:

Davis Dunavin

Feature: Westport Stakes its Claim to the Great Gatsby from the Off The Path podcast

Arts & Culture: How ‘The Little Prince’ Landed on Long Island from the Off The Path podcast

Charles Lane

Immigration: Local Communities Fret Over Salvadorans Losing Protected Status

Politics: Latinos Are Bringing A Growing Number of Voting Rights Cases

Homepage photo: Reporter and Off the Path podcast host Davis Dunavin, Long Island Bureau Chief Jay Shah, News Director Terry Sheridan and General Manager George Lombardi at the Folio Award ceremony on Long Island on Wednesday.