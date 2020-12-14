WSHU Public Radio Group Holiday Special Programs

Friday, 12/11/20

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

Hanukkah Lights 2020

A perennial favorite from NPR with all new Hanukkah stories. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Monday, 12/14/20

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

Welcome Christmas!

Welcome Christmas is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, conducted by Philip Brunelle. It features an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest.

Tuesday, 12/15/20

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

Candles Burning Brightly

A one-hour celebration of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights with an exploration of Hanukkah foods and traditional activities … and plenty of music.

Thursday, 12/17/20

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

St. Olaf Christmas Festival

F. Melius Christiansen started the Christmas Festival in 1911 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, as a simple service in word and song for students, faculty, friends and family. In the 109 years since, it has grown to include more than 500 student musicians who share their gifts with more than 12,000 audience members at the four live concerts. (Due to COVID-19, the St. Olaf Christmas Festival will not be performed live.)

Friday, 12/18/20

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

An Afro Blue Christmas

Howard University's premiere a cappella vocal ensemble Afro Blue and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut perform a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one-of-a-kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions, music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

Hygge Holiday: Cozy Classics

A mix of wintry and nostalgic classical pieces to help you enjoy your cozy wintertime activities.

Saturday, 12/19/20

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

A Christmas Carol (parts 1 & 2) all stations

A special program from the Westport Country Playhouse. Details to come.

Sunday, 12/20/20

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Victorian Christmas with David Bouchier

Join David Bouchier for the annual Victorian Christmas Show — an afternoon of seasonal music and stories about the traditions, myths and entertainments of Christmas a century and more ago.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. WSHU-FM

Echoes Winter Solstice

Echoes' John Diliberto creates a soundscape of snow-shrouded trees, silent saguaro cactus and white out conditions. It's a winter fantasy with no Christmas Carols, but a sleigh-full of music taking you into the celestial and chilled side of the season.

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

Echoes Christmas

Chill out your Christmas with seasonal songs unlike what you've been hearing in the shopping malls.

10 p.m. to 11 p.m. WSHU-FM, WSUF

Paul Winter’s Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Paul Winter's 40th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration is a contemporary take on ancient solstice rituals, featuring the Paul Winter Consort and special guest Noel Paul Stookey. In these dark times, the Winter Solstice Celebration offers an uplifting experience of community, light and music. John Schaefer hosts.

Monday, 12/21/20

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

Handel’s Messiah

This live broadcast, originally recorded on December 22, 2019, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, New Jersey, features up-and-coming conductor Roderick Cox leading the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and a stellar lineup of soloists. Co-hosted by WQXR’s Annie Bergen and WNYC’s John Schaefer.

Tuesday, 12/22/20

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs

One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges — two of the most prestigious historically Black institutions in the nation — get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This encore presentation features the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Choral Christmas With Stile Antico

Stile Antico, the award winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul’s church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group’s luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd.

Wednesday, 12/23/20

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU- FM

A Chanticleer Christmas

This one-hour program of a cappella holiday favorites, new and old, is presented live in concert by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man choral ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices."

Thursday, 12/24/20

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

A live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal ‘classical’ music including anthems a cappella and with organ accompaniment, and congregational hymns, presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue.

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

Bach’s Christmas Oratorio

A presentation by WSHU Music Director Kate Remington. Riccardo Chailly conducts Leipzig’s Gewandhaus Orchestra and the Dresden Chamber Choir in a wonderful performance of Bach’s Christmas Oratorio. We’ll enjoy Parts 1-3 in their entirety and highlights from Parts 4-6.

Friday, 12/25/20

8 a.m. to 9 a.m. WSHU-FM

Holiday music from WSHU

Selections made by WSHU’s music staff.

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. WSHU-FM

St. Olaf Christmas Festival

F. Melius Christiansen started the Christmas Festival in 1911 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, as a simple service in word and song for students, faculty, friends and family. In the 109 years since, it has grown to include more than 500 student musicians who share their gifts with more than 12,000 audience members at the four live concerts. (Due to COVID-19, the St. Olaf Christmas Festival will not be performed live.)

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Choral Christmas With Stile Antico

Stile Antico, the award winning choir from London, pays a visit to St. Paul’s church on Harvard Square for a concert of radiant sacred music for the Christmas season by the most acclaimed composers of the renaissance. Hear the group’s luminous blend of voices sing the intricately woven music of Thomas Tallis and William Byrd.

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. WSHU-FM

Holiday music from WSHU

Selections made by WSHU’s music staff.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. WSHU-FM

Handel’s Messiah

This live broadcast, originally recorded on December 22, 2019, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, New Jersey, features up-and-coming conductor Roderick Cox leading the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and a stellar lineup of soloists. Co-hosted by WQXR’s Annie Bergen and WNYC’s John Schaefer.

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. WSHU-FM

Hygge Holiday: Cozy Classics

A mix of wintry and nostalgic classical pieces to help you enjoy your cozy wintertime activities.

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols (encore broadcast)

This music and spoken-word broadcast was recorded live at the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.

Saturday, 12/26/20

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Season’s Griot – To be confirmed

This one-hour celebration in story and song is public radio's only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program. Hosted by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples.

Sunday, 12/27/20

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Victorian Christmas with David Bouchier

Join David Bouchier for the annual Victorian Christmas Show — an afternoon of seasonal music and stories about the traditions, myths and entertainments of Christmas a century and more ago.

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A Christmas Carol

A special program from the Westport Country Playhouse. Details to come.

Monday, 12/28/20

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

A Chanticleer Christmas

This one-hour program of a cappella holiday favorites, new and old, is presented live in concert by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man choral ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices."

Tuesday, 12/29/20

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. WSHU-FM

Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs

One of the great holiday traditions in America, the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges — two of the most prestigious historically Black institutions in the nation — get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This encore presentation features the best works of the last several years. It's a joyous celebration of the schools' tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.

Wednesday, 12/30/20

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. WSHU-FM

An Afro Blue Christmas

Howard University's premiere a cappella vocal ensemble Afro Blue and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut perform a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one-of-a-kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions, music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.

Friday, 1/1/21

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. WSHU-FM

New Year’s Day from Vienna 2021

The ever popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Wiener Philharmoniker under the baton of Maestro Riccardo Muti. You'll hear your favorite waltzes, polkas and more — a great way to start off 2021.