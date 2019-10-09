Witness Testimony Suggests Ballot Fraud In Bridgeport Primary Case

  • Witnesses are testifying this week in the Bridgeport mayoral primary lawsuit, in the Superior Court of Bridgeport.
    Danielle Wedderburn

Testimony continues this week in a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the results of Bridgeport’s primary election for mayor.

Voter Ruth Walter told attorney Prerna Rao on Tuesday that she mailed in her absentee ballot. Then, Walter says a man she did not know called to tell her the ballot didn’t make it to the clerk’s office, and somebody hand delivered her a new one to fill out.

“Then he took my ballot,” Walter said.

“And then he walked away with your ballot?” Rao asked.

“Yeah.”

Walters says she hopes her primary vote was counted, but she is not sure. 

The judge ordered city lawyers to provide a copy of Walter’s absentee ballot and signed envelope. That evidence was requested from the State Elections Enforcement Commission, which is investigating reports of absentee ballot impropriety

Final witnesses are scheduled to testify Wednesday. A decision is expected before the November general election.

