Wind Farm Cable Site Angers Wainscott Residents

The town of East Hampton is close to reaching an agreement with developers to bring an offshore wind farm cable to shore in eastern Long Island. The deal would also help pay for $8.5 million worth of improvements in town.

The cable landing site is where the energy from the offshore wind farm would be moved into the grid.

Developers want to place the site in Wainscott, but the size of the project requires permits from the town and approval from the state.

The town is in the middle of negotiating with the developers over a benefits package and concerns over the impact on the fishing industry and environment.

If the town approves the project, Wainscott residents are considering suing to keep the site from being built.