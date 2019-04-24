Wind Energy From Offshore Long Island

Acres of ocean are carved out for offshore wind projects in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Long Island. The proposed energy projects are expected to power much of the Northeast. New York will decide soon what companies will be awarded projects. Orsted and Eversource are vying for a state award to make Port Jefferson the hub for all the companies' offshore wind projects in the Northeast. The federal government is proposing even more ocean for wind energy in the Atlantic, off Long Island's South Shore. Meanwhile, environmentalists, municipalities and commercial fishermen are concerned the construction and operation of turbines will harm wildlife and hurt the marine economy in Connecticut and on Long Island. Our guests: