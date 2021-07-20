Wide Gulf Exists In Connecticut Youth Vaccination Rate As School Nears

Time is almost up for Connecticut students ages 12 to 15 to get fully vaccinated before school starts. Vast disparities of student vaccinations exist from town to town.

State data show less than 28% of eligible Bridgeport youth have gotten their first dose of the vaccine. That’s compared to Darien, where more than 80% of youth are vaccinated.

John Schreiber, interim chief of infectious diseases at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, said vaccination clinics need to double efforts to get into all neighborhoods and rural areas.

Schreiber warned that the Delta variant is an issue. He said return to normalcy is dependent on vaccination, as the virus evolves.

The state Department of Education plans to continue offering on-site clinics in schools for students with parental consent.