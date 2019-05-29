Whistleblower Lawsuit Alleges Years Of Pollution From Waste-To-Energy Plant

A waste-to-energy facility in Nassau County is alleged to have improperly disposed of toxic ash for nearly a decade.

A former maintenance planner at the Hempstead-based Covanta plant has filed a whistleblower lawsuit. It says the company does not comply with New York regulations that require waste-to-energy plants to mix ash to prevent toxic chemicals from leaching into groundwater.

It also says the plant falsified test results to hide the pollution.

Company officials deny the allegations and say they are meritless.

The former employee was fired from the company in 2015.