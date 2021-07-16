While Union Workers Rally, Connecticut Managers See Raises

Governor Ned Lamont’s office announced that 1,700 management-level state employees can expect raises that will cost $13 million. The announcement comes as union workers try to negotiate a new contract.

The administration said non-union state employees will see a salary increase and cost of living adjustment on par with what union employees received through their last contract. They will also receive a one-time $2,000 bonus. The changes take effect on July 1 of next year.

Unionized state employees rallied outside the state Capitol this past Tuesday. They said they are upset to see manager increases while union workers face wage cuts and reduced benefits.

The administration said it’s continuing discussions with the unions.