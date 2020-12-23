'Where Were You, Mr. President?': Lamont Blasts Trump For Stimulus Scorn

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said small businesses, schools, and families are all counting on President Donald Trump’s approval of the federal spending bill.

Lamont said state leaders need to know they can count on federal help, so they can plan for the next year. He responded to Trump’s tweets that called for a $2,000 stimulus check for citizens, after congress passed a $600 payment.

“Where were you, Mr. President? They’ve been negotiating this for the last month. Don’t come in after the fact and pull the rug out from under it. It’s really dangerous,” Lamont said.

Lamont said the state is preparing bridge grants for small businesses to weather the next few weeks until federal relief gets approved.

He said the state cannot begin to offer guidance on things like renter assistance until federal agencies get the go ahead.