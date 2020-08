Resources and phone numbers for information.

If it's an emergency and you need immediate attention, call 911.

Connecticut:

Eversource: 800.282.2000

United Illuminating: 800.722.5584

Connecticut Red Cross: 877.287.3327

SPCA of Connecticut: 203.814.9334

Long Island:

PSEG-LI: 800.490.0075

National Grid (Gas Service): 800.490.0045

American Red Cross: 516.747.3500

Suffolk County SPCA: 631.382.7722

Nassau County SPCA: 516.843.7722