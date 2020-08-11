What You Need To Know For Primary Day In Connecticut

Here are things to know if you are voting in the Primaries today:

POLLS: Polls are open from 6:00 am until 8:00 pm. Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says all polling locations have power, but a few may be powered by generator.

IN PERSON: Poll workers and voters need to wear masks and practice social distancing.

MAIL-IN BALLOTS: Governor Ned Lamont issued an Executive Order on Monday that instructs officials to count ballots that are postmarked today. Without the Executive Order, only ballots recieved by municipal officials today would be counted. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill asked for the Executive Order because of issues with mail caused by Tropical Storm Isaias. Still, Merrill recommends dropping your mail-in ballot into secure ballot drop boxes located outside of every town or city hall by 8:00 tonight.

I DIDN'T RECIEVE MY MAIL-IN BALLOT: Merill says to head to your voting location and cast your ballot in person.

DID THEY GET MY VOTE?: Merrill says voters can check to see if their ballot was recieved by logging on to myvote.ct.gov/lookup and entering birth information. While it shows if your ballot was recieved, it does not show who you voted for.

WHO CAN VOTE: Becasue this is a primary election, only registered Republicans and Democrats can cast ballots in their party primary. Non-affiliated voters can not vote today.

HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE TO COUNT: This is the "wildcard". While mail-in ballots are scanned the same way as in-person ballots, the proecess of opening the ballots is time consuming. The state recieved 300,000 requests for mail-in ballots