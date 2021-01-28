What’s next for Black Lives Matter

Just seven months ago, people filled the streets of cities throughout the US and the world calling for racial justice. Now it’s a new year, and we’ve gone through an election, an insurrection and an inauguration of a new President and an historic Vice President. How does this national transformation impact the work Black Lives Matter groups are pushing for in Connecticut and Long Island?

A conversation with guests:

Chivona Renee Newsome, the Co-Founder of Black Lives Matter Greater NY

Dr. Anthony Bennett, Lead pastor of The Mount Aery Baptist Church and Co-Chair of CONECT

Professor Crystal Feimster, Associate Prof of African American Studies, History and American Studies at Yale University

The Full Story airs Friday at 7 p.m.

