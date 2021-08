Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus have been detected in Meriden, Connecticut. The state’s Mosquito Management Program told the Meriden Department of Health this week.

WTNH reports excess rainwater from tropical storm Henri may be to blame for an increase in the number of mosquitoes.

State researchers have detected infected mosquitoes in more than 20 Connecticut cities and towns.

No cases of human infections have been reported in the state so far this year.