West Hartford Police Under Use Of Force Investigation

Connecticut State Police said they’re investigating use of force by West Hartford officers after a man fleeing police jumped off an elevated highway and fell 70 feet.

Police said the chase began when they spotted the man’s vehicle. They used spiked sticks and eventually stopped him on an onramp to Interstate 80 in Hartford.

The man’s name and condition have not been released. Police said he was wanted in connection with past crimes, including armed robbery.

Details haven’t been released of what type of force police may have used.