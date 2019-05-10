Weekly News Highlights: May 10, 2019

A high school principal on Long Island gets sued by a student who says he sexually assaulted her. In Connecticut court documents show the former head of Purdue Pharma blamed the victims of the opioid epidemic, lawmakers have an epic debate over the minimum wage, and a health care bill gets push back from insurance companies. Our guests:
- Joe Werkmeister, editor, and Kate Nalepinski, Times Review
- Davis Dunavin, reporter, WSHU
- Ebong Udoma, senior political reporter, WSHU
- Ken Dixon, state capitol reporter and columnist, Hearst Connecticut Media
- Christopher Hoffman, reporter, Connecticut Health Investigate Team