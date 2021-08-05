Weekend Programming Changes Beginning August 7

This summer, we’re updating our broadcast lineup in order to better meet the evolving listening preferences of our audience.

Below are the changes that you’ll hear beginning August 7. Updated program schedules are here.

Saturdays:

On WSHU 91.1FM:

We will now air classical music from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. You can still hear TED Radio Hour, The Moth and This American Life right from our website, your smart speaker, the WSHU mobile app and podcasts… and of course on our WSUF and AM frequencies.

On WSUF-FM & AM stations:

We will air Radio Lab from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturdays in place of Ask Me Another, which NPR is discontinuing. Otherwise, the Saturday schedules for our news/talk stations remain unchanged.

Sundays:

On WSUF-FM & AM stations:

Travel with Rick Steves will now air at 7 a.m.

AM stations only:

Living on Earth will air at 8 p.m.

Snap Judgment will air at 9 p.m.

We hope that these changes give you more options, and access to great programs you haven’t heard before.

Happy listening! As always, thank you for supporting WSHU Public Radio.