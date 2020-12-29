Weekend Bridgeport Killing Pushes Murder Rate To Highest Level In 14 Years

The fatal shooting of a man over the weekend in Bridgeport caused the city to reach its highest number of homicides since 2006.

Twenty-eight-year-old Scooter Simmons was shot to death in his car Sunday afternoon. His death was the 24th homicide in the city this year, the highest number since 2006 when there were 30 homicides.

The number of shootings in the city is up about 30 percent compared to last year, when there were 17 homicides. Police Captain Brian Fitzgerald told the CT Post there were 159 shootings recorded for 2020.

Homicides and shootings have been surging across the county and experts point to upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic as a contributing factor.

The murder of Simmons remains under investigation.