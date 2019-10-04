Week In Review: October 4, 2019

Connecticut lawmakers still need to resolve a lot of issues like transportation, restaurant wages and nursing home funds. And more issues are piling up, like a ban on vaping. We look at Connecticut’s unfinished business and more, with guests:
- J.D. Allen, news editor, WSHU
- Dan Haar, columnist and associate editor, Connecticut Hearst Connecticut Media
- Paul Schott, business reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media
- Emilie Munson, regional correspondent, Hearst Connecticut Media
- Davis Dunavin, reporter, WSHU