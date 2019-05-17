Week In News: May 17, 2019

Bills to improve safety on roads and school buses in New York move forward in the State Senate, while regulators say no to a natural gas pipeline. In Connecticut a whole bunch of bills move slowly through the legislature. And a reporter gets detained by police in Bridgeport. Our guests:
- Karen DeWitt, capitol bureau chief, New York State Public Radio
- Mark Harrington, reporter, Newsday
- Emilie Munson, state capitol reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media
- Ebong Udoma, senior political reporter, WSHU