Weed Is Now Legal In Connecticut! — With Some Restrictions

As of Thursday, recreational marijuana is officially legal to possess and use in Connecticut.

Residents who are 21 and older are allowed to possess 1.5 ounces of marijuana. However, users cannot buy or sell from dispensaries until next year as well as grow their own plants until 2023.

Smoking will be allowed in public areas.

Medical marijuana users will no longer be required to go to a dispensary to get their supply.

The new law prohibits landlords from refusing to rent to tenants who have a prior marijuana-related conviction.

Also, colleges are not allowed to deny financial aid to students who use and possess marijuana.