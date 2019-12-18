Votes Planned On Restaurant Wages, Hospital Deal In Connecticut

Connecticut lawmakers will meet in special session Wednesday to take action on a dispute between restaurant owners and their tipped workers. They will also vote to ratify a deal with the state’s hospitals.

Governor Ned Lamont says the legislative deal that has been brokered should resolve the dispute between restaurant owners and their tipped wage workers, who have sued seeking higher pay.

“I think we’ve reached a really good compromise. For those servers who felt that they were disadvantaged and not paid properly, they have a chance to go get redress. And the restaurants have some certainty and clarity in terms of what those regulations are.”

Lamont had vetoed an earlier version of the bill saying it wasn’t fair to workers.

Lawmakers will also vote to ratify a state settlement with hospitals in the state.

Officials say Connecticut could save as much as $4 billion over the seven-year term of the agreement.