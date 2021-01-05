Veterans Recieve Vaccine in Connecticut

Military veterans in Connecticut lined up at the West Haven Veterans Affairs Hospital to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Hospital officials say their top priority is vaccinating veterans over 90 years old with pre-existing medical conditions.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut sits on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee. He spoke at the rollout in West Haven on Tuesday.

“We should be very proud of these veterans who are over 90 years old, they're part of the Greatest Generation. They're among the first to step forward, and they're role models for all of us,” Blumenthal said he expects 75% of all VA staff in Connecticut will be vaccinated by the end of the week.

He also said the rollout has been too slow, and urged the federal government to speed up vaccine production and distribution.