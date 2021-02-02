Vernon Strikes Deal With Uber For Vaccine Appointment Rides

The town of Vernon, Connecticut, has made a deal with the ride hailing app Uber to bring people to COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The company believes Vernon is the first town to use Uber for vaccine clinics, according to Hayley Prim, Uber’s policy manager for Connecticut.

Town officials have contacted Uber to provide drivers for home-bound, vaccine-eligible people on days when the town runs vaccination clinics.

Michael Purcaro is Vernon Emergency Services Director. He said the town has set up a call center to reach out to seniors about getting vaccinated and if they need transportation to head to these clinics.

Purcaro said the Uber option is not available to all town residents.