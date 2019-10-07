Vaping-Related Death And Illness Hit Connecticut

Health officials in Connecticut want residents to be aware of the symptoms of vaping-related illness, following the state’s first vaping-related death last week.

Department of Public Health epidemiologist Dr. Lynn Sosa says about 25 people in Connecticut are being treated for vaping-related illnesses.

Sosa says their symptoms include shortness of breath, fever, cough, vomiting and diarrhea.

“Some other patients have also had headaches, weight loss and chest pain. So if patients have these symptoms and are not getting better, they need to seek medical attention.”

Sosa says the patients reported using black market vaping or e-cigarette products containing the chemical THC, which is found in marijuana. An ingredient in flavored products including vitamin E acetate are also under investigation.

“What’s the exact cause, or what is within these products that is contributing to these illnesses? We still don’t know.”

Connecticut and New York officials are to meet next week to discuss common state regulations on e-cigarettes and the adult use of recreational marijuana.