Vaping Crisis Update; Breast Cancer Awareness

The first death linked to vaping has been reported in Connecticut. New York was on the verge of banning flavored e-cigarettes, but an appeals court put the ban on hold. Also, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We check out what health advocates are doing to fight the disease in our region. Our guests:
- Mary Daugherty Abrams, Connecticut state senator, D-Meriden
- Irfan Rahman, Ph.D, professor of environmental medicine, University of Rochester Medical Center
- Brett Dahlberg, health reporter and producer, WXXI Public Radio
- Ryan Tollefson, community health manager, Susan G. Komen New England
- Maria Romero, ambassador, LatinaSHARE