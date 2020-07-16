U.S. Postal Inspection Service Hiring Criminal Investigators

One of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the country, the United States Postal Inspection Service, is looking to hire a criminal investigator.

Donna Harris is a spokesperson for the USPIS New York office.

“Our mission is to support and protect the U.S. Postal Service and its employees, infrastructure and customers. We enforce the laws that defend the nation's mail system from illegal and dangerous use and ensure the public trust in the U.S. mail.”

Inspectors need to have a military or law enforcement background, carry a firearm and issue subpoenas as part of their job.

The rare opportunity to join the federal agency comes with a limited hiring window that closes on Saturday. Details can be found online.