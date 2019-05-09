Unkechaug Fishing Rights Case To Be Heard In Federal Court

A federal judge decided he will hear a case filed by the Unkechaug Indian Nation that challenges New York for fishing rights at Mastic Beach.

Tribal members say the state’s fines and confiscation of their fishing equipment is unlawful. They say their fishing rights are secured in treaties and federal law.

The Shinnecock Indian Nation filed a similar suit in 2018. They said the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation ticketed and prosecuted them for fishing in Shinnecock Bay. They also alleged racial discrimination and are seeking $102 million in damages.

The judge’s decision to hear the Unkechaug case could impact the Shinnecock case, but the state says the two cases have factual differences.