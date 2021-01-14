University of New Haven Students Investigated For D.C. Social Media Posts

Officials at the University of New Haven said they are investigating students’ potential involvement in the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

The dean of students and law enforcement are investigating students’ social media posts related to the day’s events, according to a letter sent to undergraduates by the University of New Haven President Steven Kaplan on January 6.

The University would not comment on the ongoing investigation, but provided a copy of the letter.

Kaplan wrote that the unlawful actions in D.C. were “shameful.” He said they were not rooted in civil disobedience, but in threats to democracy.

At least two Connecticut residents have been charged with unlawful entry and curfew violations in the U.S. Capitol attack.